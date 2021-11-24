Stocks in play: Rogers Sugar Inc.
Will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2021 fourth-quarter results on Thursday, November 25 at 8:00 (Eastern Time). The conference call will be chaired by Chief Executive Officer Michael Walton and. Chief Financial Officer Jean-Sébastien Couillard. Rogers Sugar Inc. shares T.RSI are trading down $0.02 at $5.70.
