Stocks in play: Rogers Communications Inc.

Announced the company has broken ground on its first cellular tower site along Highway 16. Rogers crews have started construction on the first of 12 new towers that will service the area of highway between Prince Rupert and Prince George know as the Highway of Tears – a reference to Indigenous women and girls who have disappeared or were found murdered on the route. “It is our hope that by providing the safety of wireless connectivity along Highway 16, we can honour survivors, victims and their families and communities by taking action to address the tragic crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls here for the past many decades,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer at Rogers. Rogers Communications Inc. shares T.RCI.A are trading unchanged at $59.85.



