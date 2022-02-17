Stocks in play: Rogers Communications Inc.
Is powering its next-generation of broadband services with Casa Systems’ virtual converged cable access platform (vCCAP) and distributed access architecture (DAA) solutions. As the leading provider of physical and cloud-native broadband technology solutions for wireless, cable, and fixed networks, Casa Systems will partner with Rogers Communications to deliver multi-gigabit broadband services with fast, scalable capacity and a superior subscriber experience. Rogers Communications Inc. shares T.RCI.B are trading up $0.05 at $67.09.
