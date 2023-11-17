Stocks in play: Rogers Communications

Reuters

Microsoft on Wednesday announced a duo of custom-designed computing chips, joining other big tech firms that - faced with the high cost of delivering artificial intelligence services - are bringing key technologies in-house. Microsoft said it does not plan to sell the chips but instead will use them to power its own subscription software offerings and as part of its Azure cloud computing service. At its Ignite developer conference in Seattle, Microsoft introduced a new chip, called Maia, to speed up AI computing tasks and provide a foundation for its $30-a-month "Copilot" service for business software users, as well as for developers who want to make custom AI services.