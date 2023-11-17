Stocks in play: Rogers Communications
Turned on 5G service for Rogers customers at all remaining stations in the TTC subway system, along with the tunnel of the Vaughan extension between Sheppard West and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations. It also added more reliable 911 access for all riders at these new locations. Rogers Communications shares T.RCI are trading unchanged at $58.08.
