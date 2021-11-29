Stocks in play: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
Announced it held a three-day unreserved auction in Grande Prairie, AB last week selling 2,700+ equipment items and trucks for 400+ consignors, generating CA$51+ million (US$41+ million) in gross transaction value. The November 22 - 24, 2021 online auction attracted 10,000+ bidders from 47 countries. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares T.RBA are trading up 0.92 cents at $89.20.
Read:
Innovations in Plant-Based Protein Products Supplying the Food Industry’s Strongest Trends
Dogecoin Set to Deliver Long Term, as Major Businesses Make Moves to Accept it as Payment
Crypto Miners Making Gains on Rising Waves for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and More
Hedge-Like Properties of Bitcoin and Other Digital Currencies are Driving Crypto Mining Stocks Up
Shortages of Covid-19 Tests Creates Accelerated Demand for New Diagnostic Technology