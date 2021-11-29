Stocks in play: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

Announced it held a three-day unreserved auction in Grande Prairie, AB last week selling 2,700+ equipment items and trucks for 400+ consignors, generating CA$51+ million (US$41+ million) in gross transaction value. The November 22 - 24, 2021 online auction attracted 10,000+ bidders from 47 countries. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares T.RBA are trading up 0.92 cents at $89.20.

