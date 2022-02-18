Stocks in play: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
Issues their Market Trends Year-in-Review Report for the Transportation Sector. Demand for truck tractors and other transportation assets caused unprecedented price acceleration in the sector in 2021. With its February Market Trends Report, Ritchie Bros. looks closely at used truck and trailer sales last year, with in-depth charts outlining volumes, median pricing, and more by asset category. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares T.RBA are trading down $9.13 at $63.75.
