Stocks in play: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Cheniere Energy expects to ship more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Asia this year, after European customers took the lion's share of its 2022 cargoes, an official said on Monday. Cheniere last year gave the financial go ahead for an expansion of its Corpus Christi, Texas, liquefaction plant and has sought an early environmental review with federal regulators for an expansion at its Sabine Pass, Lousiana, facility, officials said. Construction of its and others LNG plants along the U.S. Gulf Coast is stressing existing gas transportation and storage infrastructure.