Stocks in play: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Sold 5,500+ equipment items, trucks, and vehicles at its site in Edmonton, AB, generating CA$72+ million (US$52+ million) in gross transaction value. The March 1 – 3, online and onsite auction attracted more than 15,300 bidders from 40+ countries, with approximately 93% of the equipment selling to Canadians, including 62% purchased by Albertans. The remaining seven percent was purchased by international buyers from as far away as India, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares T.RBA are trading up $0.35 at $83.24.

  • Germany's Schwedt refinery losing out in race from Russian oil

    Slashed output at Germany’s Schwedt oil refinery demonstrates the difficulty Berlin faces in turning away from Russian oil, despite plans to work with Poland to find alternative supply. Schwedt has traditionally supplied 90% of the gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and fuel oil used in Germany's capital city. Moscow last month retaliated against their bilateral efforts by halting oil flows to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, thereby squeezing Poland’s ability to free up oil for Schwedt.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia's February car sales down 62% year-on-year, says AEB

    This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Car sales in Russia collapsed by 62.1% year-on-year in February, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, as Western sanctions continued to cause problems for the industry. The AEB said 41,851 vehicles had been sold during February, compared with 110,441 vehicles in February 2022.

  • Exclusive-Russian crude oil heads to UAE as sanctions divert flows

    The United Arab Emirates has been taking more cargoes of Russian crude oil, according to ship tracking data and trading sources, in another example of how Western sanctions on Russia have adjusted traditional energy trade flows. Russia has been selling both crude and refined products at discounted prices after international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", left it with fewer buyers. The development also highlights growing cooperation between Russia and top Gulf oil producers, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

  • The Government is taxing wind farms out of existence

    With electricity prices soaring, the public may have little sympathy for the bosses of power generators bemoaning their lot. In many cases, their firms have seen profits rocket alongside prices as their underlying costs remained fixed. And yet the executives of seven wind companies have recently written to the Chancellor warning that the Government is crippling their industry.

  • Oil edges lower on stronger dollar, weak Chinese data

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as a stronger U.S. dollar and weak oil data from top crude importer China shifted momentum after five days of gains. Prices declined as the U.S. dollar rose ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jeremy Powell's testimony to Congress at 1500 GMT on Tuesday. The focus will be on whether he remains confident that the Fed is on the right path to keep inflation on a steady decline towards its 2% target.

  • Lithium Prices Have Crashed Spectacularly, Here’s What Next

    Lithium prices have come down significantly in the last few months as a rare slowdown in EV demand in the pivotal Chinese market has taken the markets by surprise

  • Britain turns to coal power as cold snap hits - live updates

    Coal power will help keep the lights on across Britain tonight as the National Grid fired up back-up plants amid plunging temperatures.

  • Australia’s Albanese Says Natural Gas Investment Shouldn’t Be Curbed

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s natural gas industry should be permitted to follow the most promising returns on capital, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in his first defense of the industry since his government proposed tightening export rules. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Secon

  • UPDATE 1-CERAWEEK- Asia demand to drive Cheniere's LNG shipments this year

    Cheniere Energy expects to ship more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Asia this year, after European customers took the lion's share of its 2022 cargoes, an official said on Monday. Cheniere last year gave the financial go ahead for an expansion of its Corpus Christi, Texas, liquefaction plant and has sought an early environmental review with federal regulators for an expansion at its Sabine Pass, Lousiana, facility, officials said. Construction of its and others LNG plants along the U.S. Gulf Coast is stressing existing gas transportation and storage infrastructure.

  • New England lobstermen have slower year amid industry challenges

    Fishers of Maine lobster, one of the most lucrative seafood species in the U.S., had a smaller haul during a year in which the industry battled surging fuel and bait prices, rebukes from key retailers and the looming possibility of new fishing restrictions.

  • Why your holidays are about to get more expensive

    With fuel costs, environmental taxes and inflation on the march, and the economic impact of the pandemic still being felt, airfares are already spiralling. In January, The Telegraph reported that average ticket prices had soared by 44.1 per cent – the sharpest rise since records began. But another, less reported problem is threatening to make holidays even more expensive in the coming years.

  • US natgas up 2% on colder forecasts, record gas flows to LNG plants

    U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% on Tuesday, after plunging 15% in the prior session, on forecasts for more cold weather over the next two weeks than previously expected and record gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants after Freeport LNG's plant in Texas exited an outage. Freeport asked federal regulators to restart the third train (Train 1) and other parts of the plant on Feb. 27.

  • Africa’s Oil Industry Is Set To Flourish In 2023

    As global oil demand climbs and the world attempts to find new sources of low-carbon supply, 2023 could be a big year for Africa’s oil industry.

  • Germany Is Still The Second-Largest Buyer Of Russian Fossil Fuels

    China is the top buyer of Russian fossil fuels since the invasion, followed by Germany and Turkey

  • Australian PM Albanese says gas essential in energy transition

    New gas projects will play a role in the energy transition, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday, as his administration seeks to pass a reform to an emissions reduction bill amid growing pressure to ban new fossil fuel projects. The safeguard mechanism, in place since 2016, seeks to limit emissions from Australia's biggest polluters - 215 oil, gas, mining and manufacturing facilities. Reform to the mechanism, which the government plans to finalise in April to take effect on July 1, will strengthen emissions cuts with some leeway for trade-exposed industries, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG).

  • UK construction rebounds to nine-month high as recession fears ease

    The latest S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index scored 54.6 last month, rising from 48.4 in January.

  • Tesla slashes prices on Model S, Model X EVs

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down Tesla’s U.S. price cuts.

  • U.S. Oil Producers Prioritize Short-Term Gains Over Future Output

    U.S. oil companies have prioritized shareholder returns over future output, resulting in a $128 billion windfall for investors