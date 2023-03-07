Stocks in play: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Sold 5,500+ equipment items, trucks, and vehicles at its site in Edmonton, AB, generating CA$72+ million (US$52+ million) in gross transaction value. The March 1 – 3, online and onsite auction attracted more than 15,300 bidders from 40+ countries, with approximately 93% of the equipment selling to Canadians, including 62% purchased by Albertans. The remaining seven percent was purchased by international buyers from as far away as India, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares T.RBA are trading up $0.35 at $83.24.
Read:
The Future of Lithium in Nevada: Companies Pour in Money, with Expansions Underway
Addressing the USA’s 200 to 1 Security Protection Gap is a Serious Concern for Tech Companies
Latest Set of FDA Fast Track Designations Causing Optimism in Biotech Sector
Biotech Sector to Unveil New Data and Developments at 2022 SABCS in San Antonio
Biotech Sector Witnessing Growing Revenue Potential in Ongoing Battle Against Pancreatic Cancer