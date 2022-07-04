Stocks in play: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Today announced that it is scheduled to release its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, after the market closes on Monday, August 8. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares T.REI.UN are trading unchanged at $20.02.
Read:
Innovative Food Stocks Responding to Conflict-, and Drought-Driven Food Supply Shocks
Crypto Miners Finding Success While Shifting Towards Environmentally Sustainable Operations
New Approaches Towards Immunotherapy Give Hope in Fight Against Solid Tumors
As a Major Social Media Shuffle Looms, Uptake and Value of Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges
New Regions Being Developed to Produce More Oil Amid Government’s Calls for More Output