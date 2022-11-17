Stocks in play: Richmond Minerals Inc.
Provided exploration results for its August field reconnaissance campaign completed at the company’s flagship Bretstein lithium project located in the Styria mining district of Central Austria, Europe. The Bretstein project consists of 191 licenses covering an area of 89.2 km2 and is located close to the Company’s Oberzeiring Polymetallic project. Specifically the field reconnaissance campaign consisted of prospecting and sampling of pegmatite outcrops and boulders with spodumene mineralization within the Project area. Richmond Minerals Inc. shares T.RMD are trading unchanged at $0.04.
