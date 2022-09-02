Stocks in play: RF Capital Group Inc.
Reported preliminary month-end assets under administration (AUA) of $34.8 billion as of August 31, 2022. AUA decreased 1.2% in August 2022 compared with declines in the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P 500 indices of 1.8% and 4.2%, respectively, over the same period. AUA is a key performance indicator and one of the financial measures used by management, investment advisors and the Company's shareholders to assess operating performance. RF Capital Group Inc. shares T.RCG are trading down $0.11 at $14.33.
