Stocks in play: Reunion Neuroscience Inc.
Has appointed Edward Smith as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Aviva Asnis-Alibozek as Vice President, Medical Affairs, effective immediately. Both Mr. Smith and Dr. Asnis-Alibozek will report to Greg Mayes, Reunion’s President and CEO. Reunion Neuroscience Inc. shares T.REUN are trading unchanged at $2.43.
