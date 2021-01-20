Stocks in play: Resolute Forest Products Inc.

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Priced the private offering of $300-million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes due 2026 at 4.875% and 100% of par value. The 2026 Notes will be unsecured and will be guaranteed by all of Resolute's material wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries. Resolute expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of the 2026 Notes, together with cash on hand and/or borrowings under the Company's senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and/or its senior secured credit facility, to redeem all of its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2023 of which $375 million aggregate principal amount is currently outstanding. Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares T.RFP are trading up $0.46 at $10.70.

Read:

Latest Stories

  • Report: Blue Jays agree to deal with George Springer, top free agent outfielder

    The Blue Jays are reportedly landing one of the biggest stars on the market.

  • Philip Rivers announces retirement after 17 seasons: 'It's just time'

    After 17 seasons, the quarterback is ready to move on to the next phase of his life.

  • Rangers' Brendan Lemieux flops around in hilarious shot-block shift

    After losing an edge, Brendan Lemieux dove in front of a couple hard-nosed shots coming off the stick of Devils blueliner P.K. Subban.

  • Mike Babcock speaks on former players' accusations for first time

    Mike Babcock (somewhat) acknowledged his faults while also disputing details surrounding some unflattering accusations made by his former star players.

  • Adam Silver: NBA considering vaccinating players for COVID-19 to raise awareness in Black communities

    The NBA commissioner believes players can play a prominent role in advocating for the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Ehlers' overtime winner caps Jets' rally over Senators

    Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets have yet to lead a contest in regulation and yet they've won two of their three games to start the NHL season.

  • Crosby scores in OT to lift Penguins over Capitals

    Sidney Crosby scored 1:11 into overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

  • A.J. Brown has surgery on both knees, says he should have been 'done for the year in like Week 2'

    Brown delivered the news to his Instagram followers while apparently still under the influence of anesthesia.

  • Sarah Thomas will be first woman to officiate a Super Bowl

    Sarah Thomas became the first full-time woman official in the NFL in 2015.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • What has basketball learned from the Kyrie experience?

    It remains to be seen how Kyrie Irving will fit in with his superstar teammates James Harden and Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets but the past couple of weeks have forced all basketball fans to wonder who the real Kyrie is and if in fact the 28-year-old is under-appreciated.

  • Caris LeVert after MRI found mass on his kidney: 'This trade could've possibly saved me'

    Caris LeVert is out indefinitely after doctors discovered a mass on his left kidney.

  • Tiger Woods won't take part in Torrey Pines or Riviera after having another back procedure

    Tiger Woods won't take part in the Genesis Invitational, but will still serve as its host.

  • Conor McGregor facing multimillion dollar personal injury lawsuit in Ireland

    Conor McGregor is being sued by a woman and her mother for alleged personal injury.

  • Colts QB Rivers, 39, retires from NFL after 17 seasons

    INDIANAPOLIS — When Philip Rivers first started tossing footballs as a high-school ball boy, he heaved them any way he could. The throwing motion stuck — and success soon followed. Rivers used that strange, shot put-like style to land a college scholarship, become a first-round draft pick and eventually string together one of the greatest 17-year careers in NFL history. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old Indianapolis Colts quarterback announced his retirement. “Every year, Jan. 20 is a special and emotional day,” Rivers said in a statement posted on the team’s website. “It is St. Sebastian’s Feast day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I’m announcing my retirement from the National Football League. Thank you God for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL. I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons, and the Colts for the 17th season.” Rivers was one of a kind. Between his trademark throwing style and his penchant for trash-talking without cussing, he carved out his own niche in the NFL. There’s no doubt Rivers could sling it. When he threw for 401 yards and five touchdowns in his second college game, then-Indiana Hoosiers coach and future NFL head coach Cam Cameron proclaimed that the North Carolina State freshman had a future in the NFL. Rivers didn’t just play in the league — he created a legacy few achieve. “We kind of think it started at 5, 6, 7, 8 years old, throwing a regulation-size football,” Rivers said before the season opener, explaining how he developed his style. “I couldn’t hold it, grip it, palm it, so I had to kind of lay it in my hand a little bit. You’re not strong enough to throw it, you push it. Then as you get bigger and stronger, you change it a little bit. But I think the actual motion kind of stays with what’s most comfortable and muscle memory and how you get used to throwing it.” After being selected fourth overall in the 2004 draft, he was quickly traded to the New York Giants for Eli Manning. Rivers spent the next two seasons backing up Drew Brees in San Diego before taking over as the starter when Brees left in free agency. In the 2006 season opener, Rivers made his starting debut — and then the next 251 in a row including the playoffs. Nothing kept him out — not the awkward mechanics, not the critics who thought he should retire after his final season with the Chargers, not even the torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered against the Colts following the 2007 playoffs. His 240 consecutive regular-season starts was the second-longest streak since 1970, trailing only Brett Favre (297), and it was one of the few stats Rivers cherished. “It’s certainly important to me and I’m thankful that I’ve been healthy enough to be out there,” Rivers said in November. “I do think there is something about that availability, being there each and every week.” He was more than just dependable, too. Rivers won 134 career games — No. 2 among quarterbacks without a Super Bowl ring — and was eighth all-time. Only Tom Brady (230), two-time Super Bowl champs Peyton Manning (186) and Ben Roethlisberger (156), Brees (172) and Hall of Famers Favre (186), John Elway (148) and Dan Marino (147) won more regular-season games than Rivers. He also finished his career ranked fifth in career completions (5,277), yards passing (63,440) and touchdown passes (421), and as the Chargers’ franchise record-holder in every major passing category. Age didn’t slow him down, either. Despite struggling in 2019, Rivers rebounded when he was reunited with coach Frank Reich in Indianapolis. After throwing five interceptions and four TD passes in his first five Colts games, Rivers finished with 22 TD passes and six interceptions over the last 12. Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowler, had the second-highest completion percentage of his career (68%) in 2020 while leading the Colts to an 11-5 mark and their second playoff appearance since 2015. And he did it despite playing the final seven with an injured toe on his right foot. His teammates were upset they couldn’t help him go out by clearing the most glaring omission from his otherwise remarkable resume — a championship. “The ultimate goal is a Super Bowl and you’ve got a guy playing for 17 years,” two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard said after a 27-24 loss wild-card round loss at Buffalo. “Adam Vinatieri played 23 years and he has some Super Bowl rings, but Philip doesn’t have any. So you’ve got to continue to work and for us not to give him one this year, it sucks.” Leonard was hoping Rivers would return. Reich and Colts general manager Chris Ballard both said they wanted him back, too. But last week, Ballard said he wanted to take some time to evaluate the season and possible off-season acquisitions and urged Rivers to take time to determine if he would be all-in for 2021. Rivers finally decided it was time to leave. He already has a day gig lined up, becoming the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, where he hopes to coach his sons just like his father coached him. And where those children may perfect the motion Rivers made famous. “My son never did throw a big ball like I did at that age and he throws it the exact same way,” Rivers said. “He throws it the same way and anytime I try to tell him, he says, ‘Dad, you throw it that way.’ So I’ve left him alone also.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Michael Marot, The Associated Press

  • Donald Trump pardons Casey Urlacher, brother of Bears great Brian Urlacher, in sports gambling case

    Bears great Brian Urlacher met with President Donald Trump in March 2020, which may have led to his brother Casey's pardon on illegal gambling charges.

  • NFL conference championship picks: Do blowouts in the first meetings matter for the rematches?

    The Bills and Packers are looking for some revenge.

  • Philip Rivers was one of the most bankable QBs of the fantasy football era

    With Philip Rivers announcing his retirement, Andy Behrens looks back on the QB's amazing career.

  • Canada's Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe sitting out 2nd straight WNBA season to focus on Olympics

    Canadian Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe says she'll skip a second straight WNBA season in order to focus on the Tokyo Olympics. The 29-year-old, a reserve player for the New York Liberty, says she's been in touch with the team and it is aware of her plans to focus on a gold medal. "The plan this year is to forego the WNBA season again and to play with Team Canada for the whole summer, not miss any of our training camps leading up to the Olympics. Fully committed to Team Canada," Raincock-Ekunwe told CBC Sports. Waiting for Raincock-Ekunwe in the WNBA would be a young Liberty team including Canadian teammate Kia Nurse and former No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu. The team fielded a league-record seven rookies during its two-win 2020 season. "Of course it's tempting [to play with the Liberty]. I think they're making some moves this year that will be big, that will be beneficial for the team. Sabrina being healthy and with the rookies they had last season getting some experience last year, I think it will be a great year for New York. So yeah, it's tough to turn down the opportunity to play in one of the best leagues in the world. But I think Canada has a really good opportunity this summer," she said. Raincock-Ekunwe currently plays for Lyon of France's Ligue 1, where she intends to finish the season. In some ways, the Penticton, B.C., native's commitment is more crucial in 2021 than it was in 2020. The team meets regularly over Zoom, but hasn't been physically together since last February. An upcoming international window, where European leagues break for national team events, begins Jan. 31, but it's unlikely Canada will meet due to the spread of players across the world and various coronavirus restrictions. One advantage for the Canadians is that most other national teams don't meet virtually nearly as often, according to Raincock-Ekunwe, who previously played at the 2016 Rio Olympics. "I love to represent our country. I love to play with the women on our team. It's like a sisterhood or a family. And it's just such a great thing to be a part of and work together to that one goal. So it's something I look forward to every year getting together with this team. It's been a long time without each other. So it's weird," she said. "I'm really happy that we can just keep the connection through a year of disconnection." Team Canada may not meet in person again until after European league playoffs in May. On Tuesday, Raincock-Ekunwe scored the game-winning basket with 21 seconds remaining in EuroLeague action against Poland's Arka Gdynia. The centre is averaging 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds on 59 per cent shooting over nine French league games this season, adding 9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in four EuroLeague contests. Combined, Lyon is 9-4. That low games-played number reflects the bumpy campaign, with a coronavirus outbreak forcing a pause in play at one point. Raincock-Ekunwe was among the players who contracted the virus. "It didn't hit me as hard as some of the others. So I consider myself lucky. But I think I'm back to normal now — normal in this day and age. Honestly, I'm not feeling any side effects. I think right after I got it, it was hard to get the cardio back and kind of get the rhythm back," she said. With the Olympics scheduled to begin in just six months, some of the same virus-related concerns that caused the initial postponement are being brought up once again. As of today, Raincock-Ekunwe says she would support the decision to hold the Games. "I support vaccination and I would hope that there would be enough vaccines for those who would want to have some prior to the Olympics. And I think that could put a lot of people's mind at ease. But I don't think that the athletes should be prioritized over the general population who is at risk," she said. "And maybe I'm biased." After opting out of two straight WNBA seasons, Raincock-Ekunwe has sacrificed more than many potential Olympians. At this point, she just wants to play. "I think we're all ready. Ready to play, ready to represent our countries."