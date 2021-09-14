Stocks in play: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
Announced that through its partnership with Maxlink Health it has signed new contracts to provide its iUGO Care platform to three physician practices in Dallas, TX. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. shares V.RHT are trading up $0.01 at $1.03.
Read:
This Potential $1.4 Trillion Plant Based Market is Just Starting to Sprout
Electric Vehicle Demand Could Grow 11-Fold Over the Next 15 Years
Why New Covid-19 Test Supplies Will Be Needed Soon in Wake of US President’s New OSHA Mandates
Canada’s Cannabis Industry Sales Expected to Run from $3.1 Billion to $10.1 Billion by 2025