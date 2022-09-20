Stocks in play: Recharge Resources Ltd.

Announced the Company’s project manager has entered into a drill contract for the Company’s imminent drilling campaign for its “Pocitos 1” Lithium Brine Project in Salta, Argentina. The Company has advanced an additional USD $141,880 to the fully-funded production diameter well drill program. The Company expects drilling to commence on or around October 7 th . Additional updates will be provided as they become available. Recharge is working closely with it’s in-country advisors on the fully-funded single 400 meter production diameter well located between the two previously drilled exploration HQ diamond drill holes which will be positioned to confirm the continuity of aquifer containing the lithium brines delineated during previous drill campaigns for the establishment of a NI 43-101 compliant resource. Recharge Resources Ltd. shares C.RR are trading unchanged at $0.53.



