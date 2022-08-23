Stocks in play: The Real Brokerage Inc.
Today announced that 24/7 Realty South, based in southern San Diego County, is joining its growing network of agents. The Real Brokerage Inc. shares T.REAX are trading unchanged at $2.50.
