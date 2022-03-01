Stocks in play: Quizam Media Corp
Announces the expansion of its North Vancouver Cannabis Store. Quantum 1 Cannabis has secured a lease on the adjacent space to its present North Vancouver Store located at 820 Marine Drive. The new retail space will be 3 times as large. The expanded 3,000 square foot location will be a full-service recreational cannabis retail location featuring an upscale, contemporary design and a staff of highly trained cannabis consultants. Quizam Media Corp shares C.QQ are trading unchanged at $0.14.
