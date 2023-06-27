Stocks in play: Quarterhill Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Says its International Road Dynamics Inc. division has been awarded a contract to supply 15 Tire Anomaly and Classification Systems for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The new systems will be used by Minnesota State Patrol for commercial vehicle enforcement purposes. The financial terms of the contract are confidential. Quarterhill Inc. shares T.QTRH are trading up $0.01 at $1.26.

Read:

Read more

More From