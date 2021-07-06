Stocks in play: PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
Announced today that it has now signed a contract for approx. $4 million with HPQ Silica Polvere Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. This Contract is part of a project, valued for a total of approx. $5.3 million. The difference is expected to be funded by an additional government agency for $630,000 as well as a contribution by PyroGenesis of $175,000. It is expected that all these amounts will be paid directly to PyroGenesis. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. shares T.PYR are trading down $0.07 at $6.03.
