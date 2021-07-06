Stocks in play: PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

CBC

After winning in overtime last night, the Montreal Canadiens have managed to live to fight another day in their made-for-Disney playoff run. It's an underdog success story almost as unbelievable as the conspiracy theories that run rampant whenever a Canadian team fails to make it this far. If last night was any sign, this could be the year that Canada makes its comeback, after years of complaints from fans that the game is rigged against them. A Canadian team hasn't brought home the Cup in 28 ye