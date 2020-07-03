Stocks in play: PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (V.PYR) hit a new 52-week high of $3.57 on Friday. PyroGenesis provided an update on its iron ore pelletization torch business. On April 30, the Company announced the successful completion of the first phase of a torch modeling contract with Client A which successfully demonstrated that replacing fossil fuel burners with PyroGenesis’ proprietary plasma torch (i) had absolutely no ancillary detrimental effects anywhere in the process or with their furnaces, (ii) resulted in significant greenhouse gas reduction while at the same time, (iii) projecting significant additional benefits. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. shares V.PYR are trading up $0.42 at $3.64.



