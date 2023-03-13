Stocks in play: PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

Has enhanced its expertise by retaining Olivier Dubois as the Company’s Principal Advisor for European Operations and Sales. Mr. Dubois is well known to the Company from his time at Aubert & Duval as VP Business Unit Metal Powders. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. shares T.PYR are trading unchanged at $1.33.

