Stocks in play: PyroGenesis Canada
Today announces that it has received a payment of US$1.5 million (approximately CA$2 million) under the Company’s existing CA$25+ million Drosrite™ contract. A balance of US$8 million (approximately CA$10.7 million) remains to be received under the contract. As previously announced, PyroGenesis contracted with Drosrite International LLC, which was in turn contracted by Radian Oil and Gas Services Company for an order of 7 Drosrite™ systems. The first three systems have passed site acceptance testing and are currently in full commercial operation at the Ma’aden plant in Ras Al-Khair, which is a joint venture corporation with Alcoa. PyroGenesis Canada shares T.PYR are trading up one cent at $0.94.
