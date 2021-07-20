Stocks in play: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.

Announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has signed a custom manufacturing/white label agreement with Nelson, BC based Green Light Solutions Corp.’s subsidiary, Joe’s Hemp Shack Inc., to launch a line of vape products. The agreement calls for the initial extraction & formulation of premium hemp into high quality CBD vape cartridges. These products will be created by collaboration between the two companies with a reliance on Pure Extracts’ 30+ proprietary formulations and its optimized vape hardware. Pure Extracts will be providing co-manufacturing extraction services including all sales and distribution, labelling, packaging, applying of excise stamps and shipping. Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. shares C.PULL are trading up 1 cent at $0.38.



