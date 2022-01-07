Stocks in play: ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.
Announced today its participation in the Biotech Showcase 2022 virtual panel discussion to be held on Jan. 1. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. shares T.PMN are trading unchanged at $0.14.
