Stocks in play: Probe Metals Inc.
Provided the fourth set of results from the 2022 drill program on its 100%-owned Val-d’Or East Monique property located near Val-d’Or, Quebec. Results from 22 new holes demonstrate continued strike and depth expansion with significant gold intercepts along the Monique gold zones. Probe Metals Inc. shares V.PRB are trading up $0.01 at $1.32.
