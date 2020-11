Reported operating and financial results for the three months ended September 30. The company reported $30.5 million in revenue; $13.9 million mine operating income and a net income of $1.6 million for the quarter; $51.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. Premier Gold Mines Limited shares T.PG are trading down $0.03 at $2.72.



