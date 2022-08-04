Stocks in play: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
Reports its financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net loss attributable to owners was $1.5 million or $0.08 per share - basic for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net earnings of $0.2 million or $0.01 per share - basic for the same period in 2021. Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. shares T.PIF are trading down $0.26 at $21.50.
