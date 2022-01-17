Stocks in play: Platinex Inc
Is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project. The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes and includes over 5 km of strike length of known Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization within a large land package located near the Ring of Fire. The acquisition also complements Platinex’s Net Smelter Royalty portfolio in which the Company holds numerous royalties located in Ontario mining camps. Platinex Inc shares C.PTX are trading unchanged at $0.05.
Read:
New Treatments Needed as Breast Cancer Was Leading Killer of Female Cancer Patients in 2019
Biotech Sector Answering Calls for New Breast Cancer Treatment Developments in 2022
Alternative Domestic Supplies of Critical Minerals Needed to Facilitate Energy Transition
Flexitarians Driving Food Manufacturers to Double-Down on Plant-Based Proteins
Drug Developers Gaining Positive Results in Fight Against Blood Cancers