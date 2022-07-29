Stocks in play: Plant & Co. Brands Ltd
Announces it is expanding beyond plant-based to enable the company to participate in the broader food category. To facilitate the expansion, and subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company intends to change its name to "Happy Belly Food Group" and its ticker to "HBFG". Plant & Co. Brands Ltd shares C.VEGN are trading up one cent at $0.12.
Read:
Innovative Food Stocks Responding to Conflict-, and Drought-Driven Food Supply Shocks
Crypto Miners Finding Success While Shifting Towards Environmentally Sustainable Operations
New Approaches Towards Immunotherapy Give Hope in Fight Against Solid Tumors
As a Major Social Media Shuffle Looms, Uptake and Value of Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges
New Regions Being Developed to Produce More Oil Amid Government’s Calls for More Output