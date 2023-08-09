Stocks in play: Pipestone Energy Corp.
Reports its second-quarter 2023 financial results. EBITDA came in at $58.8 million, compared to just $115 million in the prior-year quarter. Pipestone Energy Corp. shares T.PIPE are trading unchanged at $2.53.
