Stocks in play: Pipestone Energy Corp.
Today reminded Pipestone shareholders that time is running out to vote their proxies FOR the proposed arrangement with Strathcona Resources Ltd. that would see Pipestone and Strathcona combine to become one of Canada’s largest energy producers. To ensure their votes are counted at the special meeting of Shareholders being held to approve the Arrangement, Shareholders must submit their proxies by 10:00 a.m. (Calgary Time) on Monday, September 25,. The Meeting is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (Calgary Time) on Wednesday, September 27. Pipestone Energy Corp. shares T.PIPE are trading unchanged at $2.47.
