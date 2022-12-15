Stocks in play: PHX Energy Services Corp.
Has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share designated as an “eligible dividend” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), payable on January 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022. PHX Energy Services Corp. shares T.PHX are trading down $0.18 at $7.89.
Read:
Addressing the USA’s 200 to 1 Security Protection Gap is a Serious Concern for Tech Companies
Latest Set of FDA Fast Track Designations Causing Optimism in Biotech Sector
Biotech Sector to Unveil New Data and Developments at 2022 SABCS in San Antonio
Biotech Sector Witnessing Growing Revenue Potential in Ongoing Battle Against Pancreatic Cancer
New Biotech Sector Drug Combinations Target a Drop in Pancreatic Cancer Mortality Rates