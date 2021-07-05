Stocks in play: Photon Control Inc.
Has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement with MKS Instruments, Inc., pursuant to which MKS, through its wholly-owned subsidiary 1302998 B.C. Ltd., will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Photon Control in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $387 million. Photon Control Inc. shares T.PHO are trading up $0.01 at $3.59.
