Stocks in play: Petroteq Energy Inc.
Announced that Valkor, LLC, has updated and completed the design for the planned 5,000 BPD day extraction plant. Valkor signed a Technology License Agreement with Petroteq on July 1, 2019, and has been operating at the plant in Vernal, Utah under a Service Master Agreement signed on November 1, 2018. Valkor is fully cognizant of the engineering and technical aspects needed for the process to have this update done to incorporate all additional data into the original FEED (front end engineering and design). Petroteq Energy Inc. shares O.PQEFF are trading unchanged at $0.37.
