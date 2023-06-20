Stocks in play: PetroTal Corp.
Announced that on June 10, The Indigenous Association for Development and Conservation of Bajo Puinahua removed the illegal river blockade that commenced on June 3. The blockade removal also included releasing both the Peruvian and Brazilian oil convoys seized early in the demonstration. No injuries to crew members were reported after their release and no oil spills or operational accidents occurred through the transition. PetroTal Corp. shares T.TAL are trading unchanged at $0.69.
