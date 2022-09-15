Stocks in play: Petro Viking Energy Inc
Announces the granting by the Court of Kings Bench of Alberta for the Approval of its application to close the Acquisition in West Central Alberta, as previously announced on June 27, 2022, and the application for closing being granted on by the Courts on September 13th, 2022. At closing, including the issuance of the "Acquisition" shares the Company will have 86,019,630 Class A common shares outstanding, working capital of approximately $3.0M and no drawn lines of credit or term debt. Petro Viking Energy Inc shares C.VIK are trading up $0.02 at $0.59.
