Stocks in play: Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.
Announced today the official opening of its state-of-the-art 670,000 sq. ft. distribution centre in Brampton, Ontario. Representing a key milestone in the Company's nationwide $110-million supply chain transformation, the GTA DC will bring unprecedented scale and automation to Canada's pet sector as the largest distribution centre and robotics automation installation dedicated to serving the pet specialty industry. Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. shares T.PET are trading unchanged at $26.00.
