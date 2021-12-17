Stocks in play: Patriot One Technologies Inc.

Announced the formal release of an Operational Exercise and subsequent report executed by the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security, documenting the Company’s observed performance during real-world and simulated environments. The exercises were conducted to demonstrate Patriot One’s performance relative to advertised capabilities and industry and professional sports leagues’ security standards. The exercise incorporated a live stadium environment with 17,000 patrons and controlled observation areas. Patriot One Technologies Inc. shares T.PAT are trading up $0.015 at $0.39.



