Stocks in play: Osisko Mining Inc
Provided new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. Significant new analytical results presented below include 50 intercepts in 27 drill holes (two from surface, 25 from underground) and eight wedges. Osisko Mining Inc shares T.OSK are trading down $0.09 at $4.05.
