Stocks in play: Osisko Mining Inc.
Provided new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. Significant new analytical results presented below include 87 intercepts in 21 drill holes (10 from surface, 11 from underground) and 20 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks. The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe. Osisko Mining Inc. shares T.OSK are trading down $0.03 at $2.50.
