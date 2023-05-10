Stocks in play: OpSens Inc.
Announced SavvyWire inclusion in the COMPLETE TAVR clinical study to investigate the impact of standardized invasive hemodynamics (SIH) during transcatheter aortic valve replacement or TAVR procedures. OpSens Inc. shares T.OPS are trading up $0.05 at $1.56.
