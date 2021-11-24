Stocks in play: OpenText Corp.

Announced the addition of next-generation Network Detection & Response (NDR) technology to the OpenText Security & Protection Cloud through the acquisition of Bricata.b Maryland-based Bricata provides NDR security technologies that analyze network traffic for vulnerabilities and threats – reducing the number of false-positive security alerts, while responding to actual threats in real-time to keep enterprise networks operational and in a trusted state. The addition of the Bricata team also provides deep engineering talent to help build future products in the growing NDR market. OpenText Corp. shares T.OTEX are trading down $0.20 at $62.98.



