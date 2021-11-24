Stocks in play: OpenText Corp.
Announced the addition of next-generation Network Detection & Response (NDR) technology to the OpenText Security & Protection Cloud through the acquisition of Bricata.b Maryland-based Bricata provides NDR security technologies that analyze network traffic for vulnerabilities and threats – reducing the number of false-positive security alerts, while responding to actual threats in real-time to keep enterprise networks operational and in a trusted state. The addition of the Bricata team also provides deep engineering talent to help build future products in the growing NDR market. OpenText Corp. shares T.OTEX are trading down $0.20 at $62.98.
Read:
Innovations in Plant-Based Protein Products Supplying the Food Industry’s Strongest Trends
Dogecoin Set to Deliver Long Term, as Major Businesses Make Moves to Accept it as Payment
Crypto Miners Making Gains on Rising Waves for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and More
Hedge-Like Properties of Bitcoin and Other Digital Currencies are Driving Crypto Mining Stocks Up
Shortages of Covid-19 Tests Creates Accelerated Demand for New Diagnostic Technology