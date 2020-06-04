Stocks in play: Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Today provided a recap of a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) call sponsored by Canaccord Genuity and held on June 2, 2020. The call focused on recently announced clinical data from Oncolytics' AWARE-1 study presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Virtual Meeting 2020 and highlighted the ability of pelareorep to induce a pro-inflammatory tumor microenvironment across multiple breast cancer subtypes. "I am highly encouraged by the recently announced AWARE-1 data, which demonstrate the potential of pelareorep to address pressing unmet needs in multiple breast cancer subtypes and treatment settings," said Dr. Prat. "Immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments are known to limit the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitor therapies and highlight the need for synergistic co-therapies to promote tumor inflammation. The data presented at the ESMO meeting show that pelareorep induces a rapid and persistent immune response and thus has the potential to address this critical need. Importantly, the data also validate T cell clonality as a biomarker of pelareorep response, which may ultimately accelerate pelareorep's approval by facilitating the efficient design of pivotal studies." Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares T.ONC are trading off 3.2 percent at $2.17.



