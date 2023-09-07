Stocks in play: Oncolytics Biotech Inc

Announced that in connection with the previously announced underwritten public offering of US$15,000,750 and the underwriting agreement dated August 1, 2023, Leede Jones Gable Inc has exercised their option, in full, to purchase 1,000,050 units at US$2.25 for aggregate gross proceeds of US$2,250,112. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to continue the advancement of its pelareorep clinical programs in metastatic breast and pancreatic cancers, as well as general corporate and working capital purposes. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares T.ONC are trading -$0.06 at $3.20.



