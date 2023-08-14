Stocks in play: Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.
Today announced recent operational highlights and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. As of that date, the Company reported $24.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, then successfully closed a US$15 million public offering on August 8. The net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.4 million, compared to a net loss of $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. shares T.ONC are trading unchanged at $2.73.
