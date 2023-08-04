Stocks in play: Oncolytics Biotech Inc

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The Vancouver-based telecommunications company says the cut includes 4,000 workers at its main Telus business and another 2,000 at Telus International. The company also says it will offer early retirement and voluntary departure packages. Financial markets data firm Refinitiv says Telus had 108,500 workers at the end of last year. Plans to reduce its workforce were announced at the same time as the company revealed its second-quarter net inc