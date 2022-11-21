Stocks in play: Olive Resource Capital Inc.
Has acquired, from three arm's-length vendors, all of the limited partnership units of Norvista Capital I Limited Partnership, an entity whose general partner is a subsidiary of Olive, for 10,373,961 common shares of Olive. The assets of the LP include shares of Rockcliff Metals and Nevada Zinc. Olive Resource Capital Inc. shares V.OC are trading unchanged at $0.03.
