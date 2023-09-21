Stocks in play: Obsidian Energy
Announced its three-year corporate plan, focused primarily on growth from the Peace River asset, as well as a $40 million increase to our 2023 capital program. The plan generates $291 million of free cash flow from 2024 to 2026 at US$75.00/bbl WTI; 2023 capital budget increased to $300 million with recent increase in oil prices. Obsidian Energy shares T.OBE are trading up $0.27 at $10.30.
