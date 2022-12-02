Stocks in play: NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
Announced the closing of the rights offering previously announced on October 31. The Company will issue 2,149,180 common shares at a price of $0.18 per common share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $386,852.40. The proceeds will be used to support the working capital requirements to commence SFD surveys and for the related general and administrative costs required to transform the existing pipeline of opportunities into firm contracts.. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. shares T.SFD are trading unchanged at $0.19.
