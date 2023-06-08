Stocks in play: Numinus Wellness Inc.
Announced that it will present at the Healthcare Virtual Conference presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on June 20-22. Numinus Wellness Inc. shares T.NUMI are trading down $0.01 at $0.22.
