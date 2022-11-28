Stocks in play: Northcliff Resources Ltd.
Announced that the Minister of the Department of Environment and Climate Change has approved a three-year extension to the construction commencement timeline for the Sisson Project to December 3, 2025. Northcliff Resources Ltd. shares T.NCF are trading unchanged at $0.03.
